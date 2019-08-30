Others
Police To Beef Up Security Around Worship Centres Nationwide
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, yesterday directed commissioners of police across the country to pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.
The Force public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba, announced the decision in a statement in Abuja, saying the directive followed the murder of Rev. Fr. David Tanko by unknown persons in the early hours of yesterday.
Mba said the priest was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road in Taraba State on his way to Kofai Amadu village.
He said the IGP had given marching orders to the commissioner of police in-charge of Taraba Command to fish out the killers.
Mba said the IGP also directed the deputy inspector general of police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department to provide
additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Police Command in Taraba to aid investigations into the incident.
He said the IGP had expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country.
Mba said the IGP had condoled with the Catholic family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident and urged the people to be calm.
He, however, called for maximum support for the police in the bid to unravel perpetrators of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the killing.
He said the IGP had pledged to ensure that perpetrators of the act would not go undetected and unpunished.
