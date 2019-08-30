PSC Puts Police Recruitment Exercise On Hold

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has put on hold the ongoing recruitment process into the constable cadre of the Nigerian Police Force, to enable it finalise the remaining stages of the exercise.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, appealed to the affected applicants to be patient and await further directives from the commission.

He called on those who participated in the recruitment process up to the aptitude test level to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the commission.

According to him, it is the constitutional responsibility of the commission to recruit Nigerians into the police force whether as constables, cadet inspectors or cadet assistant superintendent of police.

He said that the commission would not abdicate the all-important mandate, adding that “it will resist any attempt to ambush the ongoing recruitment exercise or dilute its content.”

Ani said that any attempt to ambush the process would be an affront to the commission and waste of national resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commission had, on Aug. 3, conducted aptitude tests for the 80,724 shortlisted candidates for the recruitment exercise nationwide.

The commission had earlier shortlisted a total of 210,150 candidates from the 315,032 applications received at the close of its recruitment portal on Jan. 11.

NAN also recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the commission to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the police force. (NAN)