Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria

Stop that loose comparison of equating Rwanda and Nigeria, Kano State is far larger and more populated than Rwanda. The economy of Lagos State is far more than Rwanda’s economy. Go to Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Gombe and see tangible governance over time. That Rwanda is working is not enough to denigrate your country. The Nigerian economy can build 10 Rwandas.

That Rwanda is in the news for the right reasons is because of the sustained efforts of the citizens who discarded the acrimony of tribe, religion and politics to build a new Rwanda. Let’s also not forget that it has a benevolence dictator as a president who has been there for over 10 years. Where you have a sit tight leader who is disciplined and visionary, you have sustained development in all ramifications.

While Rwanda boasts of car plants, individuals in Nigeria build motor manufacturing plants, while you talk of Rwandan brewing tourism, we have states like Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos as tourism hubs. You can make reference to Paul Kagame’s kind of leadership but guide yourself from comparing Rwanda to Nigeria – we are far ahead of them in the measurement of development, human rights, economic indices, military strength and all.

Stop denigrating your country because of your own inadequacies, your greatness is measured by the strength of your nation. Only cowards trade their nationality because patriotism runs in the blood. Great countries are not made from the wishes and dreams of a people but from the compromise and sacrifices of a generation in history. Great countries are made not with leaders whose patriotism overwhelms their personal interests when its economy is developed by entrepreneurs and its researches and findings are dedicated to the advancement of human interest and value. Great countries are products of intellectual and political ideologies, devoid of primordial sentiments but engaging in creating a philosophy of national dogma and character. Until the day we know that we are the government, the country can never work for us.

We have seen great nations rise, but not before the sacrifices of a people. We have seen generations change history but not before a few changed their stories! We have seen great leaders arises but not before great ideologies emerged! We are constantly seeking the wrong treasures when inherently we are endowed with potentials beyond measure. If grasses can flourish in our lands, if water can flood our channels, if the sun can burn our skins, then what greener land do we seek where snow and ice are seasons of time? The men that built their countries to greatness didn’t rant about the shortcomings of the government of the day but were worried about the limitations in their societies!

We are a people, smarter than technology. If we can manipulate smart processes of life, then we can still channel the same nature to do greater things! As much as we compare our governments, we should also compare our people! If Rwandan leaders did not enjoy the unity of the people, their modern revolution cannot or never be possible! We must first redefine ourselves before we can find our way. The only way is through us; you and me. Don’t look at Rwanda, look at yourselves. We are Nigeria

Nigeria is the child of our history, let it be the lyrics of our songs, let it be the verses of our poems and the rhythm of drums. We must dance the dance of victory; not a victory of a war with our neighbours but of a war within ourselves. We must conquer our faithlessness in our country. Nigeria is the tribal mark of the black race, the giant land of the ancient sun, a nation of nations, a mountain among hills. We are weeping but not mourning. Until we change, our country will never change. It’s time we moved from the realm of lamentations to that of possibilities.