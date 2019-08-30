Software Development Methodologies (2)

Lean development

The lean methodology is focused on the development of low budget software that is change-tolerant. Adapted from lean manufacturing, it maximises resources by developing software with one-third the trio of funds, human efforts and production time. The workflow of lean is minimal and all forms of excesses such as meetings, documentation and so on are cut.

Benefits

It is efficient for budget control.

It allows to speed up the development process. Most projects are completed in short time frames beating deadlines.

The lean methodology in its working process empowers the development team, motivating them to build acute decision-making abilities.

Considerations

To benefit from time and budget, all decisions must be accurate and final.

To keep the project focused on the plan, flexibility is restricted to avoid unnecessary deviation and time loss.

Teamwork, discipline, and advanced skills are basic requirements for the success of this approach.

The business analyst on a lean project must have an adequate set of skills and experience for proper requirements documentation.

Extreme programming

Extreme programming or XP also refers to agile methodology. The main aim of this model is to create a fully-functional product and cut the cost of software non-essentialities. It is a perfect fit for complex projects with fixed deadlines and not clearly determined requirements.

Continuous planning and testing are one of the core principles here.

Extreme programming is most suitable for creating software in an unstable environment. This method gives the provision for developers to deliver a final product at a lower cost. At the same time, it is time-consuming with a lot of human effort due to the frequent meetings, test-driven approach, and pair programming.

Benefits

It is a method cost-effective for software development.

Customer’s involvement and interaction are parts of the production process.

There is a focus on practical planning and task scheduling. This makes developers stay committed to a project.

Works well for small and large teams.

Effective risks management increase the chances of success.

Considerations

A practical quote for this method is almost impossible because of undetermined and changing project requirements.

It requires frequent meetings and reviews between the project participants leading to expenses and time consumption.

It involves too many changes in code which are tedious for some developers.

Changing initial requirements at a later stage with this model has a high cost.

Waterfall model

With its introduction in 1970 by Dr. Winston W. Royce, the waterfall is the most traditional methodology in the IT industry. It is a classic approach and a very popular version of the system development life cycle in software engineering. The project goals are pre-defined for each development phase.

It is linear in nature with all projects progressing in stages. The completion of one stage precedes the other. This methodology is rigid because once a stage is complete, no reversible changes can be made based on new requirements.

Benefits

The waterfall methodology is quite straightforward with no complexity in use. It requires little or no experience.

Testing is simple because it’s based on the use-cases defined in the technical specification.

Time-saving, in this methodology, the stages are processed and completed one at a time.

It is an effective method for small projects in cases where the requirements are well defined.

There is easy management due to the rigid nature of the waterfall model with each stage having a separate review process.

There is a fixed deadline for each of the development stages.

Considerations

Maintenance type of projects does not apply to this method.

The software under production only becomes functional at the last stage of the cycle.

It is best used with only well-defined requirements available up-front.

There can be no edits or changes once a project advance to the testing stage.

It’s an ideal method for small and medium-size projects but not long-term or research and development projects.

Not applicable for projects that tend to have modifications in the production process.

Prototype model

The strength of prototype methodology is that it caters for all the lapses of the software engineering process. According to this model, developers initially make a prototype of the software solution. They visualise how it will run and prove its function to investors or clients.

The developers subsequently make all the needed modifications in readiness for developing the final application. This approach gives room for understanding the requirements of software development and conducting useful business analysis.

Benefits

This method allows the identification of risks and the correction of errors at the initial stages of development.

Developers and testers working on a prototype can easily scale it with the anticipation of the client, see if they are on point and make changes if need be.

It is the best way to present and demonstrate the software product to a client or an investor.

Requirements gathering and analysis are easy in a case where a requirement document is absent.

It benefits developers with the chance of getting valuable feedback from testers at an early stage of the development cycle saving unnecessary cost after launch.

The relationship between the client and developer bonds better as a result of constant communication resulting from this method.

Considerations

The initial result of a prototype is never the market-ready product.

Constant changes may lead to several designs and alterations in the code. This slows down the workflow.

In some cases, it is the software vendor that covers for the cost of a prototype.