FOOTBALL
UEFA Europa League 2019/2020 Group Stage Draw
Manchester United face a gruelling Europa League group campaign with trips to Astana and Partizan Belgrade, while last season’s runners-up Arsenal will face Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who finished sixth last season in a disappointing Premier League campaign that included Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December, have a tough schedule in Europe’s secondary competition.
They face Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar in Group L, while Arsenal are in Group F and face Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.
United, who won the competition in 2017, are now looking at travelling to Kazakhstan and Serbia as well as the Netherlands. Solskjaer’s men face the prospect of a 6,000 mile round trip to Kazakhstan, with another 2,000 mile round trip to Belgrade to contend with as well.
United have never played in Kazakhstan before, with Solskjaer’s side set for a six-and-a-half hour journey during what will be a hectic fixture schedule.
Louis van Gaal’s former teams will also meet in Group L with United taking on AZ Alkmaar, although the match could yet be moved once the fixtures are released following the collapse of part of AZ’s stadium due to high winds earlier this month. AZ had to play their Europa League playoff at the home of FC Twente.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will face shorter journeys to Germany, Belgium and Portugal.
Elsewhere, Celtic will come up against Cluj, who knocked them out in this season’s Champions League qualifiers, as well as Lazio, with Roma taking on Borussia Monchengladbach. Debutants Wolves have been drawn alongside Portuguese side Braga.
Record five-time winners Sevilla will face APOEL, Qarabag and Dudelange.
The 2020 Europa League final will take place on May 27 in the Polish city of Gdansk.
Full draw
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Kobenhavn, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting CP, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, St. Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberg
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar
