Uganda Registers 1st Death From Ebola In 2nd Outbreak

Ugandan Ministry of Health spokesperson said on Friday that the country had registered the first death from Ebola in the second outbreak of the dreaded disease in the western district of Kasese.

Uganda announced on Thursday, the second Ebola outbreak in Kasese, following an imported case from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Senior Public Relations Officer at the ministry of health, said that the 9-year-old female who tested positive to the deadly virus on Thursday succumbed to the disease at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit.

The deceased and her mother entered the east African country through the Mpondwe border to seek medical care at Bwera Hospital.

The child was identified by the point of entry screening team with symptoms of high fever, body weakness, rash, and unexplained mouth bleeding.

In June, Uganda confirmed three index cases of the highly contagious disease that visited the neighbouring DRC.

The outbreak was declared finished after 42 days of close monitoring.

The ministry of health dispatched a rapid response team to Kasese to support the district teams to continue with various activities, including case management, community engagement, contact tracing, psychological support and vaccination, among others.

Mortality rates of Ebola disease are extremely high, with the human case fatality rate ranging from 50 per cent to 89 per cent, depending on viral subtype, according to the World Health Organisation.