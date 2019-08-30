UNICAL Set To Host First U6 Consortium Int’l Conference

All is now set by management of the University of Calabar to host the 7th U6 +consortium international conference.

A statement from the local organising committee made available to media men in Calabar, stated that renowned academics including Professors Augustine Arukwu from Norway, Dina Burger from South Africa and Hilary Iyang from Ethiopia would be the keynote speakers at the event.

According to the statement, the conference, shall be the first of its kind, attracting over 200 erudite scholars and academics from America, Europe and Africa.

Speaking on the issue, Chairman sub-publicity committee, Dr Otoburu Okoiliya, the U6 Consortium is launched in March, 2012 by six African universities who came together as a collaborative platform but was later increased to eight and now known as U6+Consortium.

On the aim and objectives of the U6+ Consortium the sub -publicity committee chairman stated that it was form for the purpose of fostering academic/ education linkages so as the institutions who came together can collaborate among themselves in many areas of joint- researches and curriculum development.

Other event which the academic don said was reason why the universities came together include the area of organising seminars, academic interactive sessions, and other professional development programmes.

When asked to shade light on the number of days that the event will last, the university lecturer stressed that the four-day conference is slated for Setpember 2-6, 2019 at UNICAL International conference Centre with the theme “Harnessing African potentials in science, technology and humanities.”

On the calibre of academic personalities who will be in attendance for the ceremony, the publicity helmsman maintained that over 200 participants drawn across various universities from America, Europe and Africa are expected be in attendance.

He said that the U6+Consortium comprises of Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa; University of Eldoret, Kenya; Kwara State University, Malete, and The University of The Gambia, The Gambia.

Others are University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana; University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, Nigeria, University of Calabar, Nigeria and Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Nigeria.