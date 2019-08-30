What It Takes To Be Elected President Of Nigeria

Reports in some national dailies quoted one chief from the Southeast as saying that Ndigbo will cease to be Nigerians if denied 2023 presidency. Many Nigerians were surprised with what he said especially because people view the Ndigbo like any other tribe in Nigeria and would hate to see them take by sacrifice or threat, what they can get through strategy especially where there is no evidence that they were denied the right to compete. They have produced many presidential candidates since the return to democracy.

The Igbo man used his intelligence, worked hard and hustled without any threat to be the first president of Nigeria. To be vice president, executive secretary of the Common Wealth and many other high-profile positions. Nobody uses threats to be elected President.

In a remark to visiting dignitaries from Ogun State recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, told them that one must work hard to be president, Simple! Incidentally, hard work is a quality Ndigbos are recognised with. Why then should they threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria? Is it the failure or refusal to accept that certain qualities are required for one to be elected president? An attempt is hereby made to elucidate some of the qualities that made Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe among others, to emerge the president of Nigeria in the First Republic.

In addition to hard work, honor, integrity, trustworthiness, believe in and passion for the project: Nigeria, and appeal to the general public are some of the ingredients needed for one to be president. All our leaders from Late Nnamdi Azikwe to PMB were and are men of honor and integrity, and they do not come from the same ethnic group or heritage.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, deriding the behavior of some Americans, said “Integrity and sense of humility are the greatest assets of a good Leader” She went on to say “Arrogance is a recipe for disaster.” Studies by Lawler, Vroom, Skinner and other behavioral scientists (1999-2007) revealed that people use arrogance and inaccessibility to shroud criminality, corruption, incompetence, some hidden dark under belly and secrete family history. Hitler used arrogance, inaccessibility, and intimation to cover up his Austrian origin. Further research studies have shown that arrogant and inaccessible leaders from Genghis Khan, Nebuchadnezzar, King Louis (XVI) and Hitler, ended in disaster while some lost elections or were jailed. In PMB’s case, his victory in 2015 and reelection in 2019 reminded Nigerians that integrity is power. PMB’s trustworthiness, high sense of humour, accessibility, empathy, stands out.

Nigeria is a geopolitical amalgam with no inherited single aristocracy as is the case in England, Saudi Arabia and Thailand where the royal family in each country is the soul of the nation. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-tribal, multi-cultural and multi-religious society where each is promoting its culture and royalty into an alpha male. Of recent, a governor has banned the use of English as a medium of communication in the state house of assembly. The country, a melting pot like the USA, has no single natural leader individually or ethnically. Even the Kanuris , who built the largest empire in Africa that was foster mother to all empires and kingdoms in Nigeria, created the Nubian republics, the custodians of the Chad-Basin civilisation that competed with the Greek, Roman, Egyptian, Persian, Chinese, Indian civilisations, have never claimed automatic leadership, or forcibly demanded leadership.

Nigerian leaders have come from various tribes, ethnic groups and zones. The likes of Zik and PMB are everywhere in Nigeria. No zone or ethnic group has the monopoly of Mr. Integrity.

The most important thing is to understand and appreciate that leadership is a willing submission of the people to some one that will reflect values the people want him or her to reflect. It is a gift from the people under God’s guidance to some one of their choice. That is why political parties are formed to provide choice to the people. You do not have to threaten or beat drums of war. All you need is to scout and hunt for someone that will reflect the values Nigerians want him or her to reflect.

Suffice to mention that honor, integrity, trustworthiness, accessibility, level mindedness, love for Nigeria and hard work are not restricted to the office of the president alone. They are required at the state, local government, traditional and the corporate world. In Gombe State for example, the people were opportune to have the likes of Sen. Mohammad Danjuma Goje and of recent Alhaji Mohammadu Inuwa Yahya. Goje has proven beyond any doubt to the people that reposed confidence in him and gave him the office of public trust of his honor, integrity and love for the citizens. Contrary to the past administration’s sinister secrecy and exclusiveness, the present leadership’s level mindedness, openness, transparency, accessibility have engaged the citizens into a statewide productive conversation not only on who we are, what we are, where we are, where we want to go, where and how we want to start, but also the challenges the state faces.

– Kinafa, a management consultant, wrote in from Gombe..