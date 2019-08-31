6 Killed As Buses Collide On Lagos – Ibadan Expressway

At least, six people were confirmed dead, while 24 others were critically injured in an accident, which occurred, yesterday morning along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The auto crash, which occurred around 8:30am at the Ogere axis of the expressway, involved a white Toyota commercial bus with registration number: (FCT) ABC 932 XJ and another white Mazda passenger bus marked: (LAGIS) FST 820 XD.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to “excessive speed and wrongful overtaking”.

Oladele explained that the Mazda bus, travelling from Lagos to Ibadan, made a dangerous overtaking while on top speed around the construction zone and had a head-on collision with the Toyota passenger bus coming from Abuja to Lagos.

According to the FRSC boss, six persons died on the spot of collision, while 24 others, which included male and female infants, sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash.

Oladele, however, disclosed that the FRSC Rescue Team rescued 18 of the injured victims to two private hospitals in Ogere Remo and Sagamu, while six others were taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu.

The sector commander also hinted that corpses of the six passengers killed in the crash have been deposited at the OOUTH morgue.