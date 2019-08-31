APC Primaries: Bello’s Victory Evidence of Purposeful, Grassroots-based Governance, says Engr. Ohere

The victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the just concluded All Progressives Congress primaries election in Kogi State ahead of the state Guber polls in November has been described as evidence of purposeful leadership and grassroots-based governance.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere stated this in his congratulatory message to the Governor which was made available to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja.

Engr Ohere noted that the victory of the Governor was a clear indication that the bottom-top approach of governance where rural communities and the traditional institution occupy a strategic place in the policy and programmes adopted by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration was yielding result.

“Your Excellency Sir, Your victory in the primary does not come to those of us that have watched and worked from close quartets as a surprise in view of your tenacity, dedication, efforts to providing good governance for the people of the state most important, the rural people and special recognition accorded traditional institution and your eye for excellence in all that you do. The people of the state have not made a bad choice in your person. Since your assumption of office, you have made it clear through your ‘New Direction Agenda’ on what you want to do and the roadmap for achieving your objectives”.

Engr Ohere also hailed the governor for his political sagacity and tact with which he was able to rebuild the All Progressives Congress in the State to become a party to beat today and congratulated the party for the resounding victory it recorded in the last general elections.

“The current APC structure in Kogi State can best be described as a child that has been carefully nurtured through unique democratic processes to have the strength the party currently possesses as winning machines. Your measure of good governance is nothing short what it should be; provision of service according to the yearnings of the masses.

“Owing to the fact that majority of our people, including the delegates who voted for you overwhelmingly in the primaries election live in rural communities where you have provided unprecedented dividend of democracy through the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and others such as ministry of water resources and that of rural development, it was therefore not out of place for the electorate to hold on to you as a leader with style and passion to deliver. It is equally not a secret that you have made your government people-oriented by giving voice to the voiceless as demonstrated by the complexion of your government’s makeup”, Ohere said.

Governor Yahaya Bello polled a total of 3,091 votes to defeat his closest rival, Barr Babatunde Irukera who scored 109 votes on Thursday