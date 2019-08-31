NEWS
Christian Body Calls For Participation In Anti-corruption War
A Christian social organisation, Priest, Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJI), has charged Nigerians, especially Christians, to be in the forefront of the federal government anti corruption war, stressing that everyone will have to be involved in the exercise to bring about the restoration of the societal values and development.
The association noted that for the much-needed transformation in the country to be achieved, all stakeholders must play their individual roles, not leaving everything in the hands of those that govern.
The assistant general overseer of Palace of Priest Assembly, Dr Ejiro Otive Igbizor, stated this at a forum tagged, “Accountability for Christians in government,” held in Abuja.
Dr Ejiro said Christians in government have dual roles to play as citizens and as part of government institutions who should hold other government institutions accountable.
MOST READ
Traffic Gridlock: FG Urged To Automate Movement Of Trucks At Lagos Port
Unknown Assailants Kill Commercial Motorcyclist In Ekiti
Edo Govt, EU, Others Strengthen Reforms To Curb Corruption In Public Procurement
NEMA Flood Assessment Team Arrives Yola
Buhari TO EFCC: Go Tougher On Corrupt Citizens, As Commission Graduates 328 Detectives
Salary Deductions: Edo Local Councils To Set Aside 50% Revenue To Clear Arrears
APC Primaries: Bello’s Victory Evidence of Purposeful, Grassroots-based Governance, says Engr. Ohere
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- NEWS18 hours ago
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- CRIME18 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS17 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG, UK Firm Spoil For War Over $9.6bn Judgement
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam
- POLITICS18 hours ago
APC Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primaries Indefinitely
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Nigerians Looking Up To Judiciary For Justice – PDP