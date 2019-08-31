Court Orders EFCC To Stay Action On Ex-Gov Yari’s Property

Justice Nkeonye Maha of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to stay further action in the move to seize the property of the immediate-past governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

The court gave the order at the resumed hearing in the legal action instituted by the former governor, Yari, to challenge the anti-graft agency from confiscating his property.

The judge, last week, ordered AGF and EFCC to appear before the court to show cause why the request of Yari to restrain them from taking any further action against his property should not be granted.

But, yesterday, counsel to EFCC, Hussaina Gambo, informed the court that they complied with the order of the court, but that the EFCC counter affidavit was filed late, hence, not yet in the court’s file.

The AGF, represented by Abdulahi Abubakar, a principal state counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, also informed the court that the AGF had filed counter affidavit in compliance with the order of the court on why the AGF should not be restrained from taking action against Yari.

The counsel further told the judge that the AGF is a nominal party in the matter because the investigation of the former governor is being solely undertaken by the anti-graft agency.

However, counsel to the ex governor, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), pleaded with Justice Maha to make an order against the two respondents not to take any action against his client pending the determination of his fundamental human rights suit.

Magaji, who cited several authorities in support of his submissions claimed that, having joined issues with each other, none of the parties is expected to take any step that will perverse the administration of justice till the issue is fully determined.

Justice Maha, in a short ruling agreed that the matter couldn’t go on because of the late filing of counter affidavit by the two respondents.

The judge, therefore, adjourned further hearing in the matter till September 5, 2019.

The judge directed parties in the suit not to take any action that would impede the administration of justice as it relates to the instant suit.