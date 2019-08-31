Dealing With Injection Pain

Prior to beginning your injectable medication cycle, you should notify your doctor of any latex or adhesive sensitivities or allergies so that he can consider alternative medicines and treatments. Another issue to be aware of is how the use of anticoagulants (blood thinners) or the regular use of aspirin can impact the injection site’s ability to clot. Ask your physician what is right for you. You should be aware that these medications may cause increased bleeding and bruising around the injection site.

For some of us the most dreadful thought of visiting a clinic is getting injected with a syringe. Just the thought of it creeps many. There might be a reason associated with the fear. One such fear may be because of post injection butt pains.

Pain is caused when the injected oil or solvents are absorbed by the body and crystals are left behind or when you get injected quickly resulting in tearing of tissues. Pain in the first 24 hours is usually caused by heavy solvents, pain in the next few hours is usually cause by crystallization. Whatever the reason, one such bad experience would put you off for a long time. Let us take a look at few ways to reduce or avoid post injection pain.

Rotate

Help keep your skin healthy! Injection should not be given twice on same spot in the hand or buttocks as medical experts’ advice that injection spot should be interchanged. Rotate injection sites, moving between different areas of the arms, legs, abdomen, and buttocks. Do not inject in the same place twice in a row, and be sure to wait at least seven days before using a particular spot again.

Ice it

The worst thing you can do is ice it. Cold will help the crystals fall out of solution/suspension. It is okay to take some ibuprofen to decrease the swelling, and help with pain.

Rub well

The most important point any doctor would tell you is to rub the injected part of your butt for a while after the injection. This process helps your body absorb the injected fluid and also avoid swelling. You are usually given a small cotton ball with alcohol based antiseptic which also helps in avoiding infections.

Relax

During the process of injection we tend to get tensed with the thought of a syringe. This tensing of muscle around the injected part of your butt results in more damage and pain thereafter. Its important you relax your muscle and distract your mind with some thoughts to ease the needle through without damage.

Stretch

A while after the process of injection, make sure you relax and stretch the thigh and butt muscle by light walk or forward stretching to help the muscle and tissue around the injection point to get more blood flow and recoup faster. Do not sit around on the injected butt for too long after the injection.

Hot pack

Being in a hot tub, or jacuzzi, or warm bubble bath will help melt the crystals down. Using a heating pad can help also. This will relax the muscle and also circulate more blood to the part helping you relieve pain sooner. This helps reduces your pain and also heal the small wound thus caused by the injection.

Hot needle or vial

It also helps if the there is an option to warm the vial before injection. If the injecting liquid can be warmed, dip the vial in hot water, which will lower the oils viscosity making it easier it pull into the syringe and injection. Similarly dipping the needle in hot water helps in reducing the pain.

Observe and report

Any normal injection pain to buttock lasts for less than a day. Unless the doctor insists the pain to persist for more than a day, you should immediately observe the injected area for rashes, infection or swelling. There might be an allergic reaction to the injection. In which case, it is advisable to contact the clinic or the doctor for treatment.