DG Tasks Corps Members On Patriotism, National Unity

Corps members have been advised to harness the opportunities of the service year to integrate with one another and promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

This was the message of the director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, while addressing 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two, Corps Members in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States’ Orientation Camps.

He said all corps members must uphold the ideals of the founding fathers of the NYSC Scheme and avoid all forms of prejudice and disunity.

The DG also reiterated the riot act against unauthorised journeys for all corps members, adding that it is an offence to travel without getting permission from NYSC.

‘We don’t want to lose you. Your parents invested in you and it is good for them to have reward over their investments. Please don’t travel without permission and if you are travelling, make sure you dress properly and adhere strictly to NYSC dress code”, the DG said.

According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Ibrahim admonished them to be disciplined, focused and serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC.

‘NYSC has lots of potentials, there are several ex-corps members who have obtained loans through Skills Acquisition programme of NYSC from Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry among other stakeholders who are employers of labour today,’ he added.

Meanwhile, the Management of National Youth Service Corps has reiterated its determination to ensure that unqualified persons do not pass through the scheme.