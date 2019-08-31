NEWS
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
There was mild drama, yesterday, in the complex of Ekiti House of Assembly, as immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, paid unscheduled visit to the complex in Ado Ekiti.
The surprise visit came barely 24 hours after the former governor was summoned to appear before the assembly over alleged diversion of local government funds among other allegations while in office.
He was asked to appear before the house committee on Public Account alongside former chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Dapo Olagunju, former commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Kola Kolade and all the former 16 local government chairmen.
Immediately after arriving the assembly complex, Fayose made his way to the office of the speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, and the deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, and held meeting with them for about 40 minutes.
Speaking with newsmen after the brief meeting, the former governor said, he called the speaker last night to confirm whether the information was true, which he confirmed.
He said, “You know my style, when the EFCC wanted me, I told them I am here. So, I have come to the State House of Assembly to tell them I am here and if you have questions, I am here because clear conscience fears no accusation. If they have anything to ask, I am available.
