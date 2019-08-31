Elections: INEC Must Improve Integrity Of Collation – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said henceforth, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should improve the integrity of the collation of the election result process.

According to the CSO, further amendment of the Electoral Act (2010) will allow for the introduction of electronic vote transmission, which will reduce error in the calculation process and improve the pace of collation.

Releasing its final report of the 2019 general elections, tagged, “Counting the Votes and Ward-Level Collation during Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Election,” CDD said the integrity of this collation process is critical to the overall success and credibility of Nigerian elections.

“If conducted in a transparent, organised and well-regulated way, collation can help produce credible election results and boost voter confidence in the process. In the 2019 elections, however, civil society observers across Nigeria saw a collation process that was chaotic, open to manipulation and, in some locations, badly disrupted and opaque,” the report released by the CDD’s Director, Idayat Hassan said.

CDD, therefore, recommended that INEC should improve processes for conducting collation in line with international best practices. These can be trialed in off-cycle elections, ahead of the next national ballot in 2023.

“INEC should also transparently and proactively publish—via the INEC website and through civil society organisations—official results for all election contests, showing a full and accurate breakdown of figures down to polling unit level.

“INEC should discipline or, if necessary, investigate and then prosecute its personnel alleged to have been involved in misconduct during the collation process. Nigeria’s security agencies should hold its personnel—and their commanding officers—accountable for unprofessional or illegal conduct while deployed on election duty.