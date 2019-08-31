NEWS
Establish Car Plant In Nigeria, PMB Tells Toyota
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, held investment talks with top officials of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and Toyota Group, at the margins of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), holding in Yokohama, Japan.
According to a statement by the special adviser, Media to the president, Femi Adesina, at a bilateral meeting with Toyota Tsusho, a part of the Toyota conglomerate, president/CEO of the group, Ichiro Kashitani, indicated interest in sectors like energy, healthcare and automobiles, saying Toyota would be delighted to have presence all over Nigeria.
Kashitani said Toyota Tsusho wishes to also build an advanced medical diagnostics centre, which would foreclose need for foreign travel to obtain cutting edge medical diagnosis.
President Buhari urged the group to also consider setting up a car assembly plant, noting that Nigeria has the capacity to absorb the investment for positive returns.
Led by its deputy governor, Mr Nobumitsu Hayashi, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation indicated its interest in supporting projects in which Japanese companies are involved in Nigeria.
The bank said it had lots of resources dedicated for that purpose, and would be interested in oil and gas, and investments in infrastructure.
President Buhari welcomed the bank, informing the team that Nigeria had introduced the Ease of Doing Business, and bureaucratic bottlenecks were being cleared off the way.
MOST READ
Traffic Gridlock: FG Urged To Automate Movement Of Trucks At Lagos Port
Unknown Assailants Kill Commercial Motorcyclist In Ekiti
Edo Govt, EU, Others Strengthen Reforms To Curb Corruption In Public Procurement
NEMA Flood Assessment Team Arrives Yola
Buhari TO EFCC: Go Tougher On Corrupt Citizens, As Commission Graduates 328 Detectives
Salary Deductions: Edo Local Councils To Set Aside 50% Revenue To Clear Arrears
APC Primaries: Bello’s Victory Evidence of Purposeful, Grassroots-based Governance, says Engr. Ohere
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- CRIME17 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS17 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG, UK Firm Spoil For War Over $9.6bn Judgement
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam
- POLITICS17 hours ago
APC Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primaries Indefinitely
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Nigerians Looking Up To Judiciary For Justice – PDP