FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam

A few days after the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested and charged some Nigerians for credit card scam, another group of 22 Nigerians has been rounded up for same offense in New Jersey.

Already, Gene Rubino, Hudson County assistant prosecutor has hinted that more arrests of scammers were ongoing.

He confirmed that 22 Nigerians had been charged with “theft by deception, wrongful impersonation, and conspiracy charges”

In current list are Ladayo Araromi, Bolaji Ola, 30, Olamide Otti, 27, Akintunde Adeyemi, 28, David Brown, 27, Adegbola Adedeji, 31, Oluwaseun Jato, 23, Oluwasola Diji, 31, Oladapo Araromi, 26, Bertrand Ahaneku, 25, Oluwaseun Adekoya, 25, Henry Abdul, 25, Babatunde Oyefeso, 27, Michael Assih, 24, John Orubo, 32, Idris Soyemi, 25, Ibrahim Akaba, 23, Yves Desir, 29, Olutoye Babatunde, 22, Olukayode Adeosun, 30, Olushola Ayeni, 31, and Orwells Oyakhire, 24.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has paraded one of the most wanted suspected internet fraudsters by FBI in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The commission said that the 36-year-old suspect, Oyediran Joseph, was arrested in Ilorin.

The head, Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC, Sharu Isyaku, told journalists yesterday that “the 36-year-old suspect had benefitted about N60 million from the loot via Western Union Transfer.”

The Ilorin zonal office of EFCC covers Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states.

Before now, the FBI arrested 80 Nigerians in the USA for internet fraud and cybercrime related offences amounting to millions of US dollars.

Isyaku said that “just last three weeks, the US authorities had written to us for assistance in tracking and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria. The commission accedes to their request.

“The commission has been supportive of the activities of the FBI and every other foreign counterpart whose responsibility is similar or analogous to ours,” he said.

EFCC said that that it had traced four properties linked to some cybercrime suspects in choice areas to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The commission said that the properties included a supermarket and plaza which cost between N800 million and N1 billion.

“Within seven months of our operation, the Ilorin zonal office has independently arrested over 58 suspected internet fraudsters, secured conviction of 25 and got forfeiture of their exotic cars and money running into millions of naira to the federal government.

“We all know it is image that sells a product and nothing else. Our strength as a nation is dependent on the vibrancy of our economy which is a common denominator binding us together. Businesses worldwide are being conducted through the medium of cyber, this underscores the need for all of us to come together in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making the cyberspace well-fortified so that foreign investors can come in and invest to further boost our economy,” he stated.