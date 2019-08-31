SPORTS
FG To Kick-start Athletes Sustenance Fund
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare, has revealed that there are plans to float an ‘Athletes Sustenance Fund’ that will ensure that Nigeria’s sportsmen and women do not suffer financial deprivation in the period when there are no ongoing tournaments.
Mr. Dare, who visited Team Nigeria’s contingent at the ongoing All African Games in Morocco, explained that improved welfare will allow those representing the country in various tournaments to focus on national assignments.
He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will work with stakeholders, including the private sector to create the revolving fund.
According to him, “Ensuring the sustenance and securing the commitment of our Athletes will be largely dependent on their consistent welfare and provision of modern sport facilities.
“To this end the Ministry intends to create an Athletes Sustenance fund (ASF),” he disclosed.
The Minister also noted that reports and previous initiatives on a similar fund will be examined with the aim of coming up with a revolving fund that will best serve the athletes while being self-sustaining.
