Gov. Bagudu Inaugurates N288m Road, Bridge Projects

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Saturday, inaugurated road and bridge projects worth N288 million in Kanya village of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Bagudu, while inaugurating the projects, pledged that his administration would ensure even spread of developmental projects and basic amenities across the state.

He explained that the bridge and road projects were aimed at facilitating development and easing transportation of agricultural produce.

“I assure you my administration will continue to provide infrastructure, especially roads, and will sustain the provision of quality healthcare, education and agricultural development.

“The project will hasten the actualisation of the ethanol bio-fuel project in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state and the NNPC.

“It will also serve as outlet to cassava demonstration farm which is the raw material for ethanol,” he said.

The governor further pledged to construct Waje – Unashi road, Dabai – Mahuta – Koko road, Gadar – Zaima – Maga – Zuru road as well as other roads in Zuru emirate.

“I advise you to promote agricultural production to improve your economic wellbeing and continue to remain loyal and supportive to the government programmes and policies,” he said.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr. Usman Gado, disclosed that the road was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers at N288, 450,000.

The Chief of Wasagu, Alhaji Mukhtari Wasagu, expressed gratitude to government for the project and the establishment of cassava farm for ethanol production in the area.

Also, the representative of Army Corp of Engineers, Colonel Bello Yauri, said the bridge, was 650 metres long and was completed within the time frame of six months without compromising the quality. (NAN).