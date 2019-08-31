Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the State House of Assembly member representing Zaria Constituency, Hon Ibrahim Suleiman Dabo, along Kaduna Zaria Expressway.

This is coming barely few days after three final year law students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna highway before they were released after ransom was allegedly paid.

In the same vein, five persons have been confirmed dead in Kiri village of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State following an attack by unknown gunmen.

According to the command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a statement he issued to newsmen, said, “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the command received information through DPO Mararraban, Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kad -Zaria Expressway.

“On receipt of the news, patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to the station. Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, representing Zaria Constituency, was found”.

The DSP added that contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.

“Teams of conventional police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.

“The IGP’s IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums,” he stated.

DSP Sabo, in yet another statement said, “On August 29th 2019, at about 2300hrs, we received a distress call that some armed men entered Kiri Village in Kaura LGA, shooting sporadically and in the process, injured one Daniel Monday, a 35-year-old man of the same address and torched some houses.

“On receipt of the information, teams of policemen, led by the area commander, Kafachan, quickly dispatched to the scene and on sighting the police, the hoodlums ran to a nearby hill, which connects Kaduna with Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

“The injured Daniel later died this morning and four additional corpses were also recovered, making a total of five casualties.