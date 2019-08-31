Harnessing Water Resources For Sustainable Economic Devt In Nigeria

There is a popular saying in Nigerian which is ‘water has no enemy’. Better still a multinational corporation engaged in packaging water for sale, has its slogan as: ‘water is life’.

To buttress the importance of water to man, scientists say, the human body uses water in all its cells, organs and tissues to help regulate its temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Justifying the need for water in body, science reveals that the body loses water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, hence it is imperative to constantly rehydrate through drinking of fluids and eating food that contains water.

In the industrial setting, water is used for fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, or transporting a product. Water is also used by smelting facilities, petroleum refineries, and industries producing chemical products, food, and paper products and more.

Perhaps the role of water in agriculture is more pronounced as all plants and animals need water to survive making irrigation one of the essential facilities in fast tracking agricultural advancement.

Interestingly, water occupies about 71 percent of the Earth’s surface, and the oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth’s water. Water also exists in the air as water vapor, in rivers and lakes, in icecaps and glaciers, in the ground as soil moisture and in aquifers.

Despite its overwhelming prevalence in nature and man’s dependence on it, water and indeed water bodies have in recent times been plagued with diverse complex problems. In all countries of the world especially developing countries, water issues and problems are severe.

Some of these problems include the natural scarcity of drinking-water in certain areas, floods, the siltation of river systems, as well as the contamination of rivers and large dams.

Findings from a recent research indicates that some 1.1 billion people in developing countries have inadequate access to clean water, 2.6 billion lack access to sanitation, 1.8 million children die each year from diarrhoea and millions of women spend hours a day collecting water.

Remarkably, the world’s water problems stem from man’s failure to effectively management it as a natural resource. Experts believe that the maladministration of water is rooted in its wasteful use, characterized by poor management systems, improper economic incentives, underinvestment, failure to apply existing technologies, and an antiquated mindset focused almost exclusively on developing new supplies.

Furthermore, water is changing due to population growth and migration; it is changing from land use pressures and our energy choices; and it is changing due to a shifting climate.

Unfortunately, water scarcity afflicts poor people most seriously, and global development goals are crucial for attaining a semblance of water sustainability for the impoverished.

Bridging The Gap

As part of efforts by the federal government to mitigate the need for this all important resources, the Ministry of Water Resources was created to provide sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the cultural and socio-economic needs of all its citizens.

According to the ministry its activities are to be carried out in a way that will enhance public health, food security and poverty reduction, while maintaining the integrity of fresh water ecosystem of the nation. Other mandate of the Ministry includes the following:

Formulation and implementation of Water Resources Policy Programme;

Development and support for irrigated agriculture for food security;

Collection, storage, analysis and dissemination of hydro-meteorological and hydrological data;

Monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes for effective performance;

Supply of adequate and potable water for domestic and industrial uses;

Provision of adequate sanitation and maintenance of water quality

Exploration and development of undergrounded water resources;

Formulation and review, from time to time, of National water legislation;

Liaison with all relevant national and international agencies on all matters relating to water resources development; and support of studies and research on the nation’s underground and surface water resources potentials.

The recent appointment of Suleiman Adamu as the minister to oversee the sector can best be described as a welcome development. As an engineer, he is perceived to have a perfect knowledge of the place of water in human development in general and Nigeria in particular.

Interestingly his job is cut out for him as the ministry’s objective is simply: To provide sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the Socio-Economic needs of all Nigerians through efficient water resources management for basic human needs, irrigated agriculture, hydropower generation for National food security, promote healthy population, while maintaining the integrity of fresh water bodies.

Experts have submitted that sustainable management of water entails the implementation of an enabling policy framework and accounting for water—knowing how much is available, who is using how much, and setting targets for resource utilization. It requires better water management and more productive use of existing resources in agriculture and urban water services.

Furthermore, it entails the monitoring and management of groundwater abstraction beyond considerations from the water sector but also the power and energy sector since they are key contributors to groundwater overuse. In addition, development interventions need to consider impacts on the overall water resource base, which is also essential to better understand trade-offs among users.

Also, to strengthen water security, continued efforts are vital in the areas of investments in infrastructure, institutions, and information. Finally, innovation of a more comprehensive and measurable set of indicators that can be applied across board for measurement and management of water. Without doubt, the implementation of all of these will further the advancement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: clean water and sanitation.

There is no doubt that if Nigeria as a nation harness its water resources to the fullest, the toga of being the world poverty headquarter will become a thing of the past. This is why the new minister most do everything possible to make a serious impact in the corporate life of Nigeria while he is in charge.