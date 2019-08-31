Health Benefits Of Deworming

TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes on why you should deworm every three months in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

Some people have never been dewormed before in their lifetime. Recent studies show that nearly two billion people worldwide play host to intestinal worms or water-borne trematode worms also called schistosomes, which basically grounds significant impact on growth and development of human’s cognitive ability, nutrition, immunity and general health. In this piece

Deworming is one of the most neglected treatments in humans despite recommendation by medical experts. Basically, intestinal worms should be treated as one of those things that people get, for the sake of been human. Thus, one of the obvious symptoms of worm infestations is vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, itchy skin and anemia.

To curtail the negative impact of worm infestation, a number of organizations promoted the deworming of children and adult as a public health and development strategy, because most infections of these worms can lead to many health problems.

To reduce the burden, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a periodic drug treatment (deworming) every three months, provision of adequate sanitation and hygiene education.

According to a medical practitioner, Dr Obeth Abu of Graceland clinic, Nasarawa, ‘’Many of those affected by worms live in low-income countries and do not have access to clean water and functional sanitation systems.’’

He said that intestinal worms or water-borne trematode worms called schistosomes, can have a significant negative impact on a child’s cognitive ability and general health. For example, children who have worms are more likely to become seriously ill and inactive.

A General Physician and pediatrician, Dr Abiola Ajala, advised parents to deworm their children periodically, at least every three months to prevent intestinal worms infestation.

Ajala, who works at the Optimal Children Clinic Surulere, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that children had a higher risk of worm infestations.

She said that regular deworming improved a child’s nutritional status and growth which could otherwise be hindered by worm infestation.

“Parents are advised to deworm their children at least every three months with effective worm expellers. Regular deworming is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation and it ensures a child remains healthy and develops properly,’’ she said.

She said that worm infestation in children could cause severe malnutrition, poor learning abilities, poor physical development and reduce immunity which leads to children falling ill often. Worm infestation was preventable in children if regular and constant personal and environment hygiene habits were maintained.

“Worms are mainly contacted through unhygienic personal and environmental sanitary habits and also through contact with contaminated items or food.

“Parents are encouraged to develop consistent hygiene practices in their children such as regular hand washing, especially before and meals and after using the toilet. It is important for them to also keep fingernails short and clean always because fingernails can secrete dirt,’’ she said.

Studies show that, schistosome and intestinal worms are among the most common infections in developing countries and can impair nutritional status by causing: internal bleeding which can lead to loss of iron and aenemia; malabsorption of nutrients; diarrhoea; and loss of appetite which can lead to a reduction in energy intake. Infections can also cause cognitive impairment as well as tissue damage that may require corrective surgery.

On a final note, worms also present a barrier to the increased economic development of any country since children who have worms are less likely to be productive as adults.