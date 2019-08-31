Jason Derulo To Host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards In Abu Dhabi

Jason Derulo will host and perform at the first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi next month, the Viacom network said Wednesday (Aug. 28). Travel YouTuber.

Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi recently unveiled that they would bring the awards to the Middle East under a five-year deal. “With 15 billion streams worldwide and 17 multi-platinum singles, U.S. singer and songwriter Derulo is the global superstar famed for chart-topping hits including ‘Swalla,’ ‘Stupid Love,’ ‘Want to Want Me’ and his latest track ‘Mamacita’ featuring Farruko,” the partners said..

“I’m honored to be hosting the first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi!” said Derulo. “We’ve got a thrilling show planned, and I can’t wait to be on stage celebrating with the kids.”

Beseisso, who uses her channel Fly With Haifa to show her travels around the world and break cultural stereotypes, said she was “super excited to be on that stage, share some serious love, colour, slime and just have a fantastic time at the first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the Middle East! We’re going to have fun, Arab Style.”

“Having a global superstar such as Jason Derulo, as well as a YouTube star such as Haifa Beseisso secured for the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the region is yet another illustration of our commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination for entertainment,” said Saeed Rashed Al Saeed, destination marketing director at DCT Abu Dhabi. “These two stars will further enhance this groundbreaking event and reinforce the United Arab Emirates capital’s growing reputation for hosting events which will generate memories that will last for a lifetime.”

Added Tracey Grant, vp content and channels for Viacom International Media Networks Middle East: “This show will combine the Arab entertainment world with the International Nickelodeon spirit and these two key elements are sure to make the first Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi a success.”