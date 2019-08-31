Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts ‘Love Never Fails’ Global Convention

One of the largest global conventions in 2019, spanning six continents and over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages, will be coming to Lagos and surrounding cities between the weekends of August 30 and December 20.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will host a global series of three-day conventions featuring the theme “Love Never Fails”. It is anticipated that there will be an attendance of about 45,000 at 39 conventions to be held at Lekki, Badagry and Daluwon Assembly Halls.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” states Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, a local representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The convention program will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways.

Friday program will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty.

Saturday’s program will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another.

Sunday’s program will include a public Bible discourse entitled “ True Love in a Hate-Filled World — Where ?” that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred.

Conventions of Jehovah’s Witness are free to the public; no collections are taken. See a complete program schedule, and watch a video about conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/video-clip-international-convention-report

Times and locations for these public conventions can be found on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org.