LEADERSHIP Honours Outgoing GMD, Nduka

Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, LEADERSHIP yesterday hosted its outgoing group managing director (GMD), Nduka Nwosu, to a farewell party to celebrate his time of dedicated service in the company.

The company expressed deep appreciation to Nwosu for his visionary and humble leadership qualities during his short period with organization and prayed the Almighty God to continue to direct him in his future endeavours.

In his remark at the event, held at company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, the executive director, Special Duties, Mr. Christian Ochiama, thanked God for Nwosu’s life and stay in the company and wished him well in all his endeavours.

He described Nwosu as an easy-going person who had impacted so many things on the company and workers through his simplicity and humility.

Nwosu, in his response, commended the publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, for his passion for journalism, describing him as a “great and good man whom he enjoyed working with.

“I’m glad that I came here and I’m leaving but sometimes it is not the time you spent but what you left behind,” he said.

The event was attended by members of the board of directors and other senior officials of the organisation.