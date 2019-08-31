Nigeria Groomed, Molded And Toughened Me – Yetunde

Yetunde Oduwole is the CEO Bustline Media, an event and media organisation with specialisation in empowerment and award projects. Her charity organisation FOBMED helps the underprivileged, especially single mothers. She is today’s woman of substance

Background

I’m from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, though British born. I’ve done all a well brought up child could do as regards education. I attended schools both in Nigeria and United Kingdom. I’m presently back in school for my Masters in Management of Business Information Technology. At some point, I plan to take on my PhD.

Early career

Earlier in my life, I was a writer/columnist. I penned one of the most popular columns in those days called ‘Bustline’. I actually created the column when I was 19 and it became popular when it got published in the rested romance journal, Hearts Magazine. The column travelled through many publications. Today, the name ‘Bustline’ has become a brand. I’ve done almost everything in the Print Media. From being a proof reader, to being a columnist, a woman editor, an associate editor, a contributing editor and a co-publisher. It has been some journey. I thank God for where I am today.’

While I was a student in Jos, Nigeria, I had a stint with Plateau Publishing Company, the publishers of Standard Newspapers. My editor gave me the opportunity to create a column. While I was struggling with a name for the column, I brainstormed with one of my friends, Tajuddeen Adepetu, now the CEO of Sound City, and we arrived at that name. It has nothing to do with my cleavage or my chest. I doubt if I had any chest when I created it. Today, my Media & Events Company is called Bustline Media. We are the organisers of the global charity, empowerment and achievements award project, Diamond Special Recognition Awards Worldwide. We organise events, promote, market, and publicise them. We also have a ticketing hub where we sell events tickets.

Career

Just as I said earlier, my Media outfit organises a global award project where we travel to different countries of the world to honour notable people. This year marks our 8th year of traversing the globe. Aside that, we have been part of many events’ successes in the area of promotions, marketing and selling tickets. They range from major African concerts, events, seminars, book signings, town hall meetings, movie premieres, meet and greet…. they are too numerous to mention.

All I can say is, I’ve had the best of both worlds. I still practice journalism through my blog, The Bustline Blog, it’s just that my hands are too full these days and I don’t blog regularly anymore. Journalism and Events are somehow connected. You meet people, you relate with them, you ask them questions. Only that Event is a more elaborate area. Working as a journalist in Nigeria was more memorable. I was younger, I started from the scanty technology era, I grew in it and made my own little waves. I stepped into the Events industry as a grown up woman, but I still apply my past experiences to it, and it works. Let’s put it this way, Nigeria groomed, molded and toughened me to become a better person in a different industry in the UK

Challenges

I am not rich, I am only a struggling single mum. The major challenge I face is funds. There are many problems to solve, but the funds are never enough, God always sends us helpers to solve tough challenges. I give Him the glory.

We are fairly new, we are going into our third year, and so far, no assistance has been challenging yet. I love challenges though. I hope as we progress, we would be able to tackle tough situations.

Philanthropy

I am naturally a giver. I am not rich, but giving means everything to me. I am equally emotional towards the less privileged. This made me set up a registered charity called Friends of Bustline Media (FOBMED). It consists of my friends from all over the world who are givers as well. We try to make our own little difference in the world. Currently, we have adopted a few families and sending their children to school. I’m particularly drawn to poor single mothers because I am a single mum myself and I know the struggle of having to bring up children single-handedly.

To the glory of God, we have made life better for some single mothers in Africa with the little we have, let me talk about a crucial problem we face in this field. Sourcing for real people who really need help is challenging. We don’t want to render help to those who don’t really need it. We have seen cases of fraudulence which abound in this field. To conquer that, we take up cases of recommendation from people that are known to us, and we go on to verify them on our own. I’ve had to travel to Nigeria to verify some myself.

I see myself more as a servant than a philanthropist. I’m here to serve and make some people’s lives better through that.

Mentorship

Mentorship is vital for anyone who wants to learn. Since life itself is a learning process, mentorship is needed at every level. It’s sad that mentorship isn’t kicking in as it should in Africa. You find out that older people do not want to learn from younger people, because they feel superior. They also fail to realise that mentorship is not about age. A lot of people that have mentored me, especially here in the UK have been younger people. I was once a mentee of a 20 year old here in the UK because she was more knowledgeable in the area. Sometimes we take the African pride beyond some levels and we don’t know the borderline. We all should be willing to learn from people no matter the age gap. Your children could even mentor you if you are willing to learn new skills.

Talking about who mentored me, I might have to draw a long list of mentors! I am one who embraces mentorship at every stage of my life. Presently, Honourable Akin Alabi, the founder of NairaBet is my mentor. If you follow him on all his platforms, you would learn a lot from him, especially when it comes to business excellence and making money. He has a book called ‘small business, big money’ which is like a lifeline. I think you should read it. Paul Okoye, the founder of One Africa Music Fest, the world’s biggest Afrobeats concert is also my mentor in the entertainment and event planning world.

At the moment, I have a lot of mentees who look up to me. They are basically young girls who are willing to learn and are fascinated by my years of experience in the media and event planning. I even offer free coaching in these fields. Skills transfer is very important to me.

Inspiration

I get inspired by every positivity going on around me. I tap into positivity a lot. People inspire me, especially those who are charitable by nature. I also get a lot of inspiration from people who possess a particular skill and are willing to share it with others. When I see Africans do this, I get inspired because we are known to keep our skills close to our chests. For instance, the Togolese people kept the recipe of ‘Ewa Aganyi’ sauce a secret for many years until it was leaked. This should not be so. Let’s strive to make the world an assembly of skillful people, at least up to 80 per cent.

Legacy

I will like to be remembered for being able to replicate and duplicate myself for posterity. The skills I have transferred to my children will also be transferred to their own children. This is what I have taught them. By this, my impact would be felt in the world for a long time. If the impact I make outlive me, I would be smiling through my old age to my grave. That’s me fulfilled and accomplished.