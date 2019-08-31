NEWS
Nigeria Set To Drive Global Refinery CDU Industry
There are strong indications that Nigeria is expected to drive new-build crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity growth in the global refinery industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects during the outlook period, 2019 to 2023.
This will make contribution of around 13 per cent of global CDU capacity growth by 2023, revealed GlobalData report.
The GlobalData report, ‘H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refineries indicates that Nigeria Leads Global Refinery CDU Capacity Additions’, as Nigeria is expected to have a new-build refinery CDU capacity of 1,935 thousand barrels per day (mbd) by 2023.
Planned projects with identifiable development plans account for 58 per cent of the new-build capacity (1,118mbd), while the remaining 817 million barrels a day mbd is expected to come from early-stage announced projects.
Meanwhile, oil prices eased, yesterday, after three days of gains, with concerns about the state of the global economy amid the US-China trade war, keeping prices in check.
