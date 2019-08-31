NEWS
NOUN Raises The Alarm Over Modern Slavery Market
Experts at the just concluded Second International Conference of Social Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), have raised the alarm over high rate of unemployment in African continent, particularly Nigeria, which in effect, is creating modern slavery market.
Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Ganiat Adesina-Uthman, in her welcome speech, said the steady rise of unemployment, coupled with uncertain economic, political instability and low standard of living, have led to creation of an infamous ‘modern slavery market’ where illegal immigrants that are being trafficked end up being sold.
“It has also led to different economic migration programmes through which skill and semi-skilled workers are evaporating from Africa-their home countries, to develop other continents. It is therefore, imperative that Africans intensify researches on Diaspora issues to formulate policy, enforce anti-trafficking laws and promote Africans in Diaspora who have excelled in their residence countries.”
Speaking on the theme, “Africa And Its Diaspora: Opportunities, Challenges And The Future,” Adesina said the African Union can avoid wrong and stereotyped image of its citizens by the International community if anti-trafficking laws are entrenched, if the pattern and root causes of irregular migrations are addressed and if legal migrations are regulated to avoid brain-drain for African economic development.
“The ICOSS’ 2019 theme is timely when the happening in the continents, from Africa, especially West African countries, through the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean, to Europe, which is full of more nightmares and peril, than greener pastures, are considered.”
MOST READ
Traffic Gridlock: FG Urged To Automate Movement Of Trucks At Lagos Port
Unknown Assailants Kill Commercial Motorcyclist In Ekiti
Edo Govt, EU, Others Strengthen Reforms To Curb Corruption In Public Procurement
NEMA Flood Assessment Team Arrives Yola
Buhari TO EFCC: Go Tougher On Corrupt Citizens, As Commission Graduates 328 Detectives
Salary Deductions: Edo Local Councils To Set Aside 50% Revenue To Clear Arrears
APC Primaries: Bello’s Victory Evidence of Purposeful, Grassroots-based Governance, says Engr. Ohere
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- NEWS18 hours ago
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- CRIME18 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS17 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG, UK Firm Spoil For War Over $9.6bn Judgement
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam
- POLITICS18 hours ago
APC Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primaries Indefinitely
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Nigerians Looking Up To Judiciary For Justice – PDP