NUJ Engages Journalists On Leadership Transformation
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged young journalists to adopt leadership transformation practices in order to bring desired changes to the nation.
Addressing journalists during the programme, yesterday, in Abuja, the national president of (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, urged journalists and other youth to hold leaders accountable.
“We have that responsibility of setting agenda for those in positions of authority and to also tell them what we want. We should not allow them to dictate the best for us and it is our duty to inform, educate and mobilise the masses for effective contribution.
The engagement was organised by the Young Journalists Forum on “Transforming Education”, an August edition of the Monthly Youth Dialogue, with theme: “The Role of Youths in Mitigating Corrupt Practices”.
