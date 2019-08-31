NEWS
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general, has sent condolences to the government and People of Gambia over the passing away of former president, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the great leader who served as prime minister from 1962 to 1970, and first president of the Gambia from 1970 to 1994.
President Buhari affirmed that Sir Jawara’s visionary and courageous leadership saw the country gaining its independence in 1965, and later turned into a Republic in 1970.
The president believes as a lawmaker, prime minister and president, the Gambian leader set the political and economic foundation for the country’s rise, urging upcoming leaders in the country to always remember the personal sacrifice and contributions of Sir Jawara to Gambia.
He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his family.
MOST READ
Traffic Gridlock: FG Urged To Automate Movement Of Trucks At Lagos Port
Unknown Assailants Kill Commercial Motorcyclist In Ekiti
Edo Govt, EU, Others Strengthen Reforms To Curb Corruption In Public Procurement
NEMA Flood Assessment Team Arrives Yola
Buhari TO EFCC: Go Tougher On Corrupt Citizens, As Commission Graduates 328 Detectives
Salary Deductions: Edo Local Councils To Set Aside 50% Revenue To Clear Arrears
APC Primaries: Bello’s Victory Evidence of Purposeful, Grassroots-based Governance, says Engr. Ohere
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- CRIME17 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS17 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG, UK Firm Spoil For War Over $9.6bn Judgement
- POLITICS17 hours ago
APC Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primaries Indefinitely
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Nigerians Looking Up To Judiciary For Justice – PDP
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Nigeria Loses 22m Barrels Of Oil To Theft In 6 Months