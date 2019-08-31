CRIME
Police Arrest 35-yr-old Who Raped 8-yr-old Girl In Kano
Police in Kano state has succeeded in arresting a 35-year-old rape suspect, simply identified as Musa Ibrahim, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.
The incident happened at Rijiyan Zaki area of the Kano metropolis, when the suspected rapist, who had been a family friend, lured the eight-year-old girl with packs of Indomie noodles.
It was learnt that the victim, was conversant, with Ibrahim, making it possible for him to convince and lure her to a corner of a building, where he succeeded in raping her.
However, reports have it that the relative of the suspect, said to be an Immigration Officer, was allegedly trying to use his influence to sweep the rape case under the carpet.
Contacted, the Kano Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident, said: “Immediately the case was reported to the Police, the Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.
“The suspect has been arrested and detained, while investigations has already commenced. The victim has been conveyed to the hospital for medical check-up, to ascertain the extent of injury she must have suffered at the conclusion of investigations, the CP, said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”
The CP called on right thinking individual in the society to refrain from ungodly act capable of demeaning their status in the eyes of right thinking individuals in the society.
