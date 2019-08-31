Red Cross Seeks Support On Floods Ravaging 25 States

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has appealed to governments at all levels, corporate organisations, privileged individuals to support the response to mitigate perennial floods ravaging communities in over 25 states of Nigeria.

Abubakar Kende, NRCS Secretary General, in a press conference in Abuja, said the Nigerian Red Cross needs support from government, military and relevant stakeholders to roll out some of their national assets and expertise, by deploying Bailey bridges that are portable, collapsible, pre-fabricated and truss bridges that will help affected communities.

According to Kende, so that populations cut off from their economic activities and those cut off from their social well beings will be reunited with their loved ones and get back to their means of livelihood, in order to prevent food insecurity as most communities affected are agrarian.

“This will definitely impact positively on the communities affected, as tens of bridges and coverts nationwide have already been washed away and cut off by the rampaging flood water.

“Nigerians, corporate organisations are encouraged to support Nigerian Red Cross and relevant agencies in times of emergencies to assist by supporting appeals through financial, material and other in-kind supports through their corporate social responsibility.

“We will like to advice that those living on the floodplains should consider relocating to safer places in line with government policies and technical advice from the Nigerian Red Cross and relevant organisations,” he said.

He further said that reports getting to them from their branches revealed that as many as 25 states in Nigeria have been affected by this year’s floods with damaging effects to lives, property, critical infrastructures and means of economic livelihood as at second week of August 2019.

“The NRCS record shows that a total of 270 communities in 108 local government areas have experienced floods with severe impacts on 405, 284 people, displacing 199, 297, while 75 people have lost their lives to the floods with 414 people hospitalised and three missing nationwide,” he said.