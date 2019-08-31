Shell, SAP Offers Free ICT Training To Graduates

Ten Nigerian graduates of business and information technology disciplines have completed a one-year specialised digital training and certification in financial accounting and project management.

Equally another set of ten beneficiaries have commenced their training cycle in the programme sponsored by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) in collaboration with SAP Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos last week at the closing ceremony for the exiting participants, SNEPCo’s managing director, Bayo Ojulari, described the training initiative as critical in preparing young Nigerian graduates for the evolving workplace technology and to give them industry exposure and certification in selected SAP modules.

According to Ojulari, SNEPCo and other Shell companies are key players in digitalisation. “Shell’s strategy is to be a leading player in digitalisation. We are a pioneer in the development and deployment of many digital technologies, and we use advanced IT infrastructure in innovative ways.”

Represented by the Information Technology Manager for Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Dave Osewemgie, Ojulari applauded the collaboration with SAP “especially for taking on our recommendations, which helped to improve the training curriculum.”

Also speaking, the Nigerian Content Development Manager of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Olawuyi Olarenwaju, explained that the programme which began in 2018 was designed to improve the employability of young Nigerian IT and Business graduates.

He said, “Shell Nigeria partnered with SAP to deploy the programme in Nigeria and the initial partnership featured 22 young Nigerians, 10 of which were deployed in Shell Nigeria companies. SAP affirms that globally, 99 per cent of the trainees have been able to find employment after graduation.

‘For the 10 graduates deployed this cycle, five are already at the recruitment stages of different organisations. These speaks to the quality of the training provided by SAP,” he said.

The certification training is worth $25,000 per students and is provided by SAP Nigeria at their training facilities to the selected candidates as part of their SAP Skills for Africa programme. Initiated in 2018, SAP skills for Africa programme runs in 22 countries and has produced 22,700 participants so far.

One of the graduates, Dafe Isodje said, “The programme is not only about technical skills but also about the soft skills. It was a pleasure to work in an environment where everybody is hungry to win, yet humble when they do. We just want to say a big thank you to SNEPCo for contributing greatly to our professional development through this programme.”