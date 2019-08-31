Tiv/Jukun Crisis: PMB Directs Leaders To Stop Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the government and people of Benue and Taraba States to exercise restraint following the gruesome killing of Rev Fr David Tanko at Kpankufu Village on Wukari Road in Taraba.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also directed the Taraba and Benue State governors, traditional rulers, specifically the Tor Tiv and the Aku Uka of Wukari, religious and community leaders in the two states to meet urgently to bring an end to persistent violent clashes between Jukun and Tiv people.

According to the president, “the murder of the Catholic Priest highlights the urgency of addressing this embarrassing and persistent conflict.’’

Describing such frenzy of human destruction, violent attacks on people and property in the communities by the warring parties as unacceptable, the president said the federal government would not sit idly and watch the deep-seated antagonistic relationship between the Tiv and Jukun people fester.

The president said: ‘’I have watched with trepidation and disbelief, how hate and bigotry have inhabited the human soul, resulting in brothers killing brothers.

‘’On behalf of the federal government and the entire people of the country, I offer my condolences to the Catholic community, the government and people of Taraba over the losses arising from recent incidents involving the warring communities.

“The persistent deaths and destruction and the seeming desire by the warring sides to push each other to extinction is embarrassing, and this is against the essence of our ethnic and religious diversity in the country.

“Progress is impossible where violence and destruction are allowed to dominate our daily lives.’’

Acknowledging that the Tiv/Jukun violence is one of Nigeria’s most persistent and intractable security problems, President Buhari assured the affected communities that the federal government would not leave them to their fate or treat cases of communal violence with levity and indifference.