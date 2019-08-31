Totowu Community: A Place Where Children Have No Identity

Birth certificate is the only document that guarantees a child access to school, hospital, job and other social services. Unfortunately, this is not so for children in Totowu community whose parents are yet to register their births, and possibly be captured into the nation’s national data bank, ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH reports.

Birth certificate has been proven very useful in most developed and developing societies in the world as it does not only identifies a child, his date of birth, parents’ names, legal identity but also help in citizens data management.

Sadly, a good number of children in some rural communities have no knowledge of what a birth certificate is and how much they have been denied of this essential. Beyond the dearth of infrastructures, this is the case of children in Totowu community.

For the past 100 years, Totowu Community in Ado-Odo Local Government Area (LGA), Ogun State, has been grossly underdeveloped. No water, government owned hospital and no tangible means of living.

While most of the adults population in the community are Okada riders, it is heartbroken that the children may likely turn out to be like them because they have no means of identification, hence government cannot plan for them, in terms of having access to school, hospital, job and other social services.

“Before you told us about the federal government birth certificate, our major problem was the bridge. We have pleaded with the government to help us construct a bridge that would link us to Lagos state, but all to no avail.

“If government cannot provide us a bridge, providing our children with the federal government birth certificate, so that they can be planned for, won’t be too much to ask for.

“They are our future; we all want the best for them. We don’t want them to miss out in anything that they are entitled to. We want federal government to plan for them as well” says Chief Abayomi Aluko, Akinrogun of Totowu Community in Ado-Odo Local Government Area (LGA), Ogun State.

Aluko told LEADERSHIP that most of their youths are either ogada riders or do menial jobs in Lagos state because there is no tangible job for them in Totowu community.

If government can build the bridge for us, we believe development will come to us, because this is a community of 12 villages (Ejila-Awori namely Totowu, Odan Abuja, Odan Abuja 2, Imose, Ikogbo, Agilete, Igbo ota, Ipatira, Igbo odo, Itekun, Itagbe, Imuta and Igbesa) with over one million people, hence the reason we have been crying to our government to help us, says Aluko.

“While the bridge may cost government huge money and take longer time, the federal government birth certificate, like you said is given free of charge. Our children’s future depend on it.

“So on behalf of my people, I am pleading with the National Population Commission (NPopC) to come to Totowu Community and register our children.

“All that the NPopC need to do is to talk to our baale who will then give the order that everyone in the community should ensure they obtain the FG birth certificate for their children from zero to 17 years,” he added.

Some of the community members who spoke with our correspondent also pleaded with NPopC to come and register their children.

For instance, Mrs Blessing Promise said, “I spent N550 to get the local government birth certificate for my seven months old son, and now you said i would need to get the federal government for my son to be recognized as citizen of Nigeria.

“Thank God it is for free. I am pleading with NPopC to come to Totowu community, so that our children can also be recognize by the federal government.”

“If our children can be given the federal government birth certificate, I will be very happy, because I have a 10 year old child who doesn’t have.

“I have been looking for money to do it for him, because he will soon start school, now that you have told me it’s free of charge, I am pleading with government to come to our community, says Mrs. Suliat Bakare.

NPopC responded

While Totowu community has been tagged: ‘hard to reach community,’ NPopC in Ogun State has promised to visit the community sooner than expected.

When our correspondent called the Ogun state director, NPopC, Mr Gbolahan Olude, he assured that directives have been given to the registrars in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA to swing into action.

He said, “Thanks for your observation. We appreciate you for drawing our attention to that community. I have however directed the registrars in Ado-Odo/Ota to swing into action and he has organised a team of his staff to visit Igbesa axis on Monday (2nd September, 2019).

Unlike Totowu Community

While the people living in Totowu community are begging NPopC in Ogun state to come and provide the birth certificate to their children, the story is different in Egan community, in Alimosho LGA, Lagos state.

Located inside the Egan Primary Healthcare Centre, NPopC office is often time deserted because most of the people living in the community do not see the need to register their children.

LEADERSHIP visited the Egan community recently and found out some of the people are relunctant to do it for their children.

Some of the women who spoke with our correspondent said they have already obtained birth certificate at the place they gave birth. “Of what use is the federal government birth certificate to my child? Are they not the same birth certificate?” They added.

That is the major challenge we are facing in this community, says the Registrar in Egan Community, Alimosho LGA, Mr Atolagbe Adebayo.

With the help of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Adebayo said they have been able to go out to educate the people on the need to obtain the NPopC birth certificate as against the ones they obtained from their churches, mosques or anywhere, which is not recognized by the federal Government.

He said, “A lot of them have started believing in us, because when their children want to start school, they will not be admitted until they get the federal government birth certificate.

“We have also started going out to educate them. We recently embarked on an outreach programme in Egan market and registered children from 0 to 17 years at the spot.

“In the middle of August 2019, we have registered up to 500 children, only because of the outreach programs that we do from time to time.”

Benefits Of Birth Registration

The first identity that one can give his/her child is birth certificate and that is the only document that can grant a child access to school, hospital, job and other social services.

However, according to figures from the global birth registration portal; rapidsms.org, 17 million Nigerian children do not have birth certificate, representing the second highest globally, just after India which has 71 million unregistered children.

In Lagos for instance, the Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016, revealed that over 48. 6 per cent of under five children, representing about 1.4 million do not have their births registered,

stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP at a 2day media workshop on the need to scale up birth registration in Lagos, organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lagos state, in collaboration with UNICEF, said the importance of birth registration to a child cannot be over emphasised.

Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Sharon Oladiji said birth registration provides legal and documentary evidence to certify a persons existence, age, parentage, birth place, and nationality.

It enables a person’s eligibility for health care, admission into school, voting, obtaining a passport, employment, marriage, check incidences of child abuse, child trafficking, early marriages, child labour, unlawful detention, says Oladiji, adding that it records of deaths/death certificates provides legal evidence to inheritance of property and the rights of surviving spouses to re-marry.

“It provides data on fertility and mortality disaggregated by age and gender; provides data on causes of death, relative impact of specific diseases on mortality which can lead to policy interventions; provides data for planning in health, education, social security, insurance and provides indicators for monitoring population dynamics and development goals.

“It also helps government to have access to social and economic information like ageing population and planning; education and community planning; child and parental programs; population growth rate; ageing and economic impact and sub-regional growth and impact,” she added.

In terms of legal and civil use, Oladiji says it help to confirm one’s national identity; citizenship and issuance of immigration passports; delineation of electoral wards and entities and serves as fraud prevention and control systems.

Birth registration data, when correctly collected, can therefore play an important role in the planning of a country’s economic and social development, says Oladiji, adding that disaggregated population data can help to identify geographic, social, economic, and gender disparities within National boundaries.

She said registering the child will also ensure that resources are allocated to where they are really needed within different geographical areas or different groups in society.

The child specialist said the consequences of a weak birth registration systems are incapacity to generate relevant public health data; national estimates and population planning and poorly functioning civil registration that directly affects the exercise of basic human rights.

To achieve free and universal birth registration, she advised that there is need to formulate and enact laws, improving service delivery, identifying barriers, encouraging innovation and forging community based-approaches.

When a child is not registered, there is no official record of his/her full name, says the Deputy Head of Director (HOD), Vital Registration Department, NPopC, Lagos state, Nwankwu Ikechukwu.

To scale up birth registration in Lagos state, Ikechukwu said there are 122 birth registration centers in the state, adding that the commission plans to create additional 26 centers.

At intervals, birth registration mop-up, an active form of registration whereby ad hoc registrars are mobilized to go from house to house to canvass birth registration, are embarked upon to register the births that are probably not registered during normal registration, says the deputy HOD.

“Mop-up has really helped to capture the children living on water and other hard to reach communities in order to boost registration of birth and get wider coverage. The intervention of UNICEF to scale up Birth Registration in Lagos State cannot be over emphasized,” he added.

Notwithstanding the achievement in Lagos state, Ikechukwu said NPopC Lagos state, is still confronted with myriad of challenges like lack of suitable offices for comptrollers and registrars; touting of birth and death certificate; unhealthy rivalry between Lagos state council staff and NPopC registrars.

Others are late registration, ignorance, illiteracy, lack of awareness, analog method of registration, demand for money by registrars before issuing birth certificate, attitude of NPopC staff, insufficient workforce and resources and lack of public awareness on the importance of birth registration

He however pleaded with the state government to employ more ad hoc registrars, to enable the commission cover more areas, especially in hard to reach communities within the state.