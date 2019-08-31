Traffic Gridlock: FG Urged To Automate Movement Of Trucks At Lagos Port

The Federal Government has been called upon to regulate movement of trucks and petrol tankers through automation in line with global best practices

President Association of Maritime Truck Owners Association (AMATO) Chief Remi Ogungbemi who made this known in Lagos said automation system is the key that will stop the traffic gridlock at Apapa and not task force.

According to him, any task force put in place by government will over time be compromised.

While commending efforts of the Nigerian Ports Authority to commence automation of movement of trucks parked at the new truck park in front of Tin can Island port he said that truck owners have over the years clamoured for the provision of land for development of a truck park but that the clamour has not yielded any fruitful result.

Ogungbemi stated that the Association has identified another truck park at Ijora where 7,000 trucks can be parked adding that discussions are ongoing with NSC with a view to acquiring it and convert same to a park.

He posited that there should be deliberate efforts by government to develop truck parks in Lagos, due to strategic location of the City as commercial nerve centre of the country housing the major seaport.

Regarding concession of port terminals and poor condition of port access roads, the President said concession of the port terminals during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he stressed that the original builders of the ports knew the importance of trucks hence they created space for parking of trucks.

According to him since the concessionaires came on board, the truck parks have since been converted to space for loading containers.

Ogungbemi also suggested that the port access roads should be expanded because since 1970’s when the Apapa port was built and later Tin-Can Island, activities have increased adding that the port access roads and drainages should be expanded in order to meet increasing demand of moving imports and exports in and out of the ports respectively.