ENTERTAINMENT
Waje Hosts Sensual Musical Concert ‘Red Velvet’
Award winning sultry singer, Waje, is set to serenade many as her first ever owned concert ‘Red Velvet’ holds at the Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
The concert will showcase the songbird’s latest critically acclaimed R&B album ‘Red Velvet’. With the concert, Waje delves into familiar territory to explore the passionate themes from the album with a distinctively new burlesque story-telling style. Attendees can expect a full-blown bedroom musical from sensual, soulful lovelorn ballads to fierce energetic affirmations.
Johnny Drille leads the pack of stars billed for the concert including MI, Adekunle Gold, Chike and Good girl LA amongst others. The event would be hosted by Chigul.
She announced on Instagram “I have wanted to do this for a long time, to sing my truth to the world, my way. My goal has been to have a very intimate, passionate experience with you! The stars have aligned and it’s finally time! Please join me,” she added.
