Water Infection

Rainy season brings lot of fun, greenery and cool climate with it. However, it also invites lot of health disorders as well. Dealing with such illnesses associated with rainy season is not very difficult. You should be aware of certain quick remedies if you cope with such illnesses due to rainy season. Parents of small children need to be extra-careful during rainy season to prevent such disorder. Read on to know more about it.

Rainy season comes with lot of fun, excitement and along with it there are host of infections that are prevalent during this season. People should be aware of these problems so that they can take necessary precautions during this season. The most common illness is related to respiratory system and water and food borne diseases cannot be overlooked.

More than 5.6 million children are at increased risk of contracting waterborne diseases, such as cholera and diarrheal infections, as the rainy season begins in many communities round Africa. countries.

Unsafe water, inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene conditions are the leading causes of diarrhea and cholera outbreaks .

Flooding and muddy roads increase infections as most times dirt and germs gather in standing water making it very dangerous for children to play around them.

Especially in poor communities where people are living in makeshift shelters and will be exposed to heavy rains and unsanitary conditions.

According to Dr. Chinedu of Crane hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State, 75 to 78 percent of body mass of a child contains water and as such it is important to watch water intake, to ensure cooking water and drinking water is from a healthy source to prevent diseases. “ I think without laying much emphasis in caring for children the water they drink is one area that can not be ignored as it determines how healthy they can be or even how often they fall sick when care is not taking to watch their water intake “ he said.

Precautions During Rainy Season

Keep Rain Gear With you Always – The most effective thing that you can do is to keep your rain gear always ready when you go out in rainy season. A raincoat with hooded jacket and waterproof shoes are the best items.

Vitamin C – Increasing the intake of Vitamin C either in natural form or as food supplement will help you drive away the cold virus faster. It is still a matter of debate among doctors whether Vitamin C is cure for cold. However, a healthy supply of this vitamin will activate your antibodies and reduce the severity of cold, undoubtedly.

Shower After Being Caught in Rain – Although it sounds very unusual because if you are drenched in rain, you will never want to take another shower. But taking a shower after you have been caught in rain will protect you from many infections.

Hot Drinks – After you come back home caught in a rain, take a shower, dry yourself and wear dry and clean clothes. The best thing is to make a hot soup for yourself or at least drink a cup of hot milk. This will help you from catching cold or save you from catching any kind of infection that can occur due to sudden change in the temperature of the body.

Cleanliness – Cleanliness is very important during rainy season. Even if you catch a cold, you should clean your hands regularly and use a sanitizer always after that.

Drink Plenty of Water – Water intake may reduce naturally because of the sudden drop in the temperature of the environment. It is good to drink plenty of water and do not wait to get thirsty to drink water. This will help you drain toxins from your body.

Watch your Intake – Try to eat nutritious food and avoid eating out during rainy season. Prepare meal with full precaution and maintain health and hygiene throughout the house.

It is very important to keep yourself protected during the rainy season because you can catch infection frequently.