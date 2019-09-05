100 Days: Imo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Ihedioha

Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) and the State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, has passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, ahead of his attainment of 100 days in office.

The party in a statement by the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Mr Damian Oparah and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, said that since the Governor Ihedioha-led PDP government was sworn into office on May 29, 2019, a lot of milestones had been recorded.

Some of the milestones that have been achieved include; Return of sanity and due process in the governance of the state; Accountability and transparency; Independence of the Local Government Administration; Reconstitution of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) charged to conduct LG elections soon; The signing of eight executive bills; The flag off of the 9.8 billion naira erosion control in Ideath North LGA; The flag of 13.5 billion naira 380km rural roads in collaboration with RAMP; The commencement of massive road construction across the state; The control of massive flooding of Owerri which had ravaged the state in the past eight years; The

revitalization of technical education through the reconstruction and reequipping of 3 major technical schools in the state; Award of contract to revitalize the water board to provide public water; Symbiotic relationship between the three arms of government and

separation of powers.

The Imo PDP commended the governor for his achievements so far, noting that he has not only driven the vision of the party for Imo State, but also exhibited love and passion for the state by spreading his appointments beyond party lines. It expressed confidence that with Gov. Ihedioha spearheading the PDP government, the state would be

steadied on the path of greatness.

The statement also disclosed that the SEC has approved some actions for the development of the party. The approved actions include; That a committee be set up for the rebuilding of a permanent State Secretariat of the party; The replacement of party officers that have resigned and or removed; That a committee be set up to work out permanent arrangement for the financing of the party; Rectified the suspension of some local government chairmen and officers as approved by the State Working Committee and other appropriate levels of the party, for anti party activities. Those suspended are;

“Hon. Tony Mbaegbu as Chairman, Ideato South LGA; Mr. Anayo Udechukwu

as the Chairman, Isu LGA; Mr. Anayo Nwajiezi as Chairman, Oru East

LGA.

According to the statement, the SEC took the measures to maintain the party’s history of zero tolerance for indiscipline.