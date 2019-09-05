$9.6b: CSOs Give 21 Day Ultimatum For Reversal Of UK Judgment

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has given 21 days for the British and Irish governments to ensure a $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria is reversed. The group gave the ultimatum yesterday during its second day protest at the British High Commission and the Embassy Ireland in Abuja.

The CSOs also said they are suspending their planned five days marathon protest yesterday to give room for expected negotiations between the Nigerian government and Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) Company.

Recall a United Kingdom court gave judgment in favour of P&ID, an Irish engineering company, over a controversial gas contract with Nigeria. The group described the judgement as fraudulent, which it says did not pass through the right process.

“We are giving the British and Irish Governments 21-day ultimatum to act and call the UK court, P&ID and Irish government to order”, President of the CSOs, Etuk Bassey Williams said while addressing the media on the sideline of the protest. “Nigeria first we remain,” he added.

Mr. Williams asked the Irish government to call the company to go and negotiate with the Nigerian government because “we do not support the judgment that was given in UK. The $9.6 billion judgment cannot stand. It is a fraudulent judgement. We are saying “No!” to that judgement.”

Announcing the suspension of the occupation, Williams said: “We believe in the capacity of the Buhari-led government. We believe that within 21 days, something good will definitely come out.”

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions that include “Nigeria Reject Fraudulent Judgement from British Judge. $9.6bn Judgement Is a Big Fraud.” They are also insisting that those involved in the signing of the P&ID agreement must be brought to book.

On the accusation that the Buhari-led federal government did not do anything significant to avert this kind of judgement, Williams said “all we are asking for is that this matter be resolved between now and 21 days.

The group warned that “if after 21 days and nothing happens, we will come back to occupy the Embassies. We will sleep here, cook here and eat here until the judgment is reversed”.

The group stated that it embarked on the protests to send a strong message to the International Community that “Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”, adding that “our request should not be taken for granted”.

They commended President Buhari for his doggedness in fighting corruption and for his refusal to accepted the court judgment.