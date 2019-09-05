Abducted Irrua Specialist Hospital CMD Regains Freedom

The chief medical director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital , Prof Sylvanus Okogbeni, has regained his freedom from kidnappers after he was abducted last week on his way to Abuja.

Two of his police orderlies identified as Sergeants Odion Jonathan Ajibola, and Etinosa Erhuegbea, both of Irrua police divisional headquarters were killed in the process.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the release but refused to give details on where the CMD was released.

Family sources said he was released last night after ransom was collected.

Public relations officer of ISTH, Mr. Ernest Ohue, said workers at the hospital were in jubilation mood after news of the release filtered in.

Ohue said workers resumed work immediately and patients were being attended to.

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at a press briefing yesterday expressed condolences to the families of the slain police officers.

Chairman of Edo NMA, Dr. Valentine Omoifo, called for more funding of police activities so that citizens could sleep with their eyes closed.