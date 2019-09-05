COVER STORIES
Abducted Irrua Specialist Hospital CMD Regains Freedom
The chief medical director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital , Prof Sylvanus Okogbeni, has regained his freedom from kidnappers after he was abducted last week on his way to Abuja.
Two of his police orderlies identified as Sergeants Odion Jonathan Ajibola, and Etinosa Erhuegbea, both of Irrua police divisional headquarters were killed in the process.
Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the release but refused to give details on where the CMD was released.
Family sources said he was released last night after ransom was collected.
Public relations officer of ISTH, Mr. Ernest Ohue, said workers at the hospital were in jubilation mood after news of the release filtered in.
Ohue said workers resumed work immediately and patients were being attended to.
The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at a press briefing yesterday expressed condolences to the families of the slain police officers.
Chairman of Edo NMA, Dr. Valentine Omoifo, called for more funding of police activities so that citizens could sleep with their eyes closed.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers