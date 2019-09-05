Abuja – Kaduna Train Set For e–Ticketing

All is almost set for the e-ticketing for the Abuja Kaduna train service as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, yesterday presented the full business scale certificate for the concession of the e-ticketing system to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at his office in Abuja.

Speaking at the presentation, director-general, ICRC, Engr. Chidi Izuwah said: “you promised a couple of months that there is a solution to the chaos witnessed at the train stations. We are here today to present the full business certificate for the ticketing solution for NRC.

“This transaction is for ten years and over those ten years, the financial model shows that NRC and the federal government will earn over 16 billion naira as revenue from the ticketing system. That will provide additional revenue for the government. So basically, we have turned a problem into an opportunity.”

“This is a PPP where the private sector will invest money to develop, deploy and operate an integrated ticketing solution so that Nigerians will be able to buy their own tickets the way it is done anywhere in the world.

“The NRC has gone through a procurement process in line with the ICRC Act, a competitive process and a preferred breeder has been identified- SECURE ID.”

Continuing further, he said “A full business case was developed, due diligence was carried out to verify the technical financial and managerial competence of SECURE ID and her partners to execute this project .

“The next stage is in line with the ACT to present this to the Federal Executive Council, FEC for approval. After FEC’s approval, then you can sign the concession agreement, the project will reach financial close then we can have execution of this project to the benefit of Nigerians.”

While highlighting the benefits of the e ticketing system, Engr Izuwah explained that the objective of the project was to increase revenue generation through the reduction of fraud and also increase passenger fare purchase options.

In his remarks, the Minister thanked the DG ICRC for the timely presentation certificate adding that he would proceed to Council immediately for approval.