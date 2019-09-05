WORLD
China, Russia Pledge To Deepen Military Cooperation
Chinese and Russian senior military officials on Thursday agreed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries to jointly maintain global peace and stability.
The Vice Chairman of the China Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, and Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, reached the agreement during a meeting in Moscow.
Youxia, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, commended the development in China-Russia relations over the past 70 years of diplomatic ties.
The vice chairman said China and Russia had elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, opening a new epoch of higher-level relations with greater development.
He expressed his country’s readiness to work with Russia to implement the important consensuses reached between the presidents of the two countries in boosting military ties in the new era.
“We are also ready to deepen practical cooperation in all areas, jointly safeguard their security interests and maintain global peace and stability,” he said.
Shoigu said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era would benefit the two countries and serve as a significant force in preserving global security and strategic stability.
He suggested that the two countries strengthen coordination on major international and regional issues, jointly deal with the challenges emanating from unilateralism and protectionism, and maintain global peace and stability.
“Military cooperation plays an important role and demonstrates the specialness of the Russia-China ties, Russia is willing to improve cooperation with China in army games, drills and personnel trainings, “Shoigu said. (NAN)
