Culture Tool For Peace, Sustainable Development–Lai Mohammed

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has tasked the director-generals and chief executive officers of agencies in the culture sector to explore culture as a potent tool for promoting peace and sustainable development in the country.

The minister gave the charge in Abuja when he received the director- generals and the chief executive officers of the agencies on a courtesy visit.

“In particular, I want to challenge you to explore and exploit the

possibility of using culture as a tool for peace and sustainable

development in our country. As you are aware, we are presently beset with a myriad of social vices, including ethno-religious crisis, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, drug abuse and child trafficking.

“These problems are not unconnected to the breakdown in moral values and increasing disregard for our cultural values,” he said.

Mohammed reminded the DGs and CEOs of the role of culture in ensuring societal peace and sustainable development, as well as strengthening international relations, which was at the core of this year’s World Cultural Day with the theme : “Culture for Sustainable Peace and Development.”

He said that at the moment, the country needs cultural renaissance in order to inculcate the values that promote peace and unity among the citizens.

The minister, who said his reappointment was a mark of the confidence reposed in him by the President and the appreciation of the modest successes achieved by the ministry in the first term, urged the heads of the agencies to gird their loins in readiness for more work, as the Buhari administration takes the nation to the next level.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and the director general of the National Council For Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said the DGs and CEOs came to congratulate the minister and to thank the President for re-appointing him as the minister of information and culture.

“My colleagues from the culture sector said it has become necessary to come and join you in celebrating and thanking God for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’’ he said, noting that this was the first time a minister was being returned to his seat in the sector.

Other members of the delegation are the acting director generals of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation, Mrs. Ndidi Aimienwauu; National Gallery of Art, Dr. Simon Ikpakronyi; National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism, Alhaji Momoh Kabiru; National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Aliyu Abdu and the acting executive secretary, National Institute For Cultural Orientation, Mr. Louis Eriomala.