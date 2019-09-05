DiamondXtra Promo: Access Bank Splashes Over N5.4bn To Customers 

Access Bank Plc on Thursday said it had splashed over N5.4 billion to more than 15,000 customers under the DiamondXtra initiative it introduced in 2008.

The bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Mr Robert Giles, made the disclosure at the second Quarterly Draw DiamondXtra Season 11 cheques presentation in Lagos.

Giles said that the initiative was aimed at promoting savings culture and financial inclusion.

He noted that the promo was introduced in 2008 to reward customers for their loyalty to the bank.

Giles said that the scheme encouraged savings and helped in driving and deepening financial inclusion.

He gave the assurance that the bank would continue to make the prizes more accessible so that more Nigerians could win.

Giles said that the bank had kept to its promise of keeping the initiative.

“This product has been successful since the launch, and we have more than one million customers who save with DiamondXtra; you must not have a large amount to save.

“For every N5,000 you save, you get one entry into the prize draw, and that entry could win you any category of our prizes,” he said.

Giles said that the bank through the initiative had helped youths to get education.

“The special thing about season 11 is the difference we are making for people by giving rent allowance for a year, and we had winners today in that category as well as education grant for five years; that is really impressive.

Also speaking, Head, Retail Market and Analytics, Access Bank, Chioma Afe, said that the the DiamondXtra initiative was borne out of the need to transform the lives of the bank’s customers.

“We have 31 million customers across all our various products.

“For DiamondXtra, we have about 2.7 million customers, and we want to ensure every single one of these customers has been impacted positively by this initiative in some ways,” Afe said.

“The motivation is that for every time we do this, we find that these monies are used to transform lives; so we want to keep doing that”, she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sum of N45.9 million was given to winners at the second quarter prize presentation.

One of the winners, Mr Ibrahim Musa, a business man, who won one million naira under the rent category, hailed the bank for supporting its customers.

Musa said that he had been a customer of Access Bank for years.

“The first time I got a call from the bank, I did not even listen; I hung up the phone but when they called again, I decided to give them a listening ear only to discover I won a million naira.

“I am excited,” Musa said. (NAN)