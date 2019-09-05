COVER STORIES
Executive To Submit 2020 Appropriation Budget This Month
If all things work as planned, Nigeria’s 2020 appropriation bill would be ready for presentation to the national assembly latest by September ending, based on information from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
“The 2020 budget preparation process is well-underway, and we intend to finalise and submit the 2020 appropriation bill to the national assembly by the end of this month,” minister of finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said.
Ahmed said the step was a first step towards ensuring that donor programmes were aligned with government’s strategic priorities, and were in turn reflected in its upcoming national budget.
The minister made the remarks at a high-level consultative meeting on national donor coordination with the United Nations resident coordinator who was represented by the resident representative, UNDP, AfDB country director, IMF mission chief, World Bank country director, UNICEF country representative, WFP country representative, EU head of cooperation, acting head of DFID who also represented the UK Government, head of delegation, ICRC, country director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the chief representative of JICA in Abuja.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers