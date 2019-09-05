Executive To Submit 2020 Appropriation Budget This Month

If all things work as planned, Nigeria’s 2020 appropriation bill would be ready for presentation to the national assembly latest by September ending, based on information from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The 2020 budget preparation process is well-underway, and we intend to finalise and submit the 2020 appropriation bill to the national assembly by the end of this month,” minister of finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said.

Ahmed said the step was a first step towards ensuring that donor programmes were aligned with government’s strategic priorities, and were in turn reflected in its upcoming national budget.

The minister made the remarks at a high-level consultative meeting on national donor coordination with the United Nations resident coordinator who was represented by the resident representative, UNDP, AfDB country director, IMF mission chief, World Bank country director, UNICEF country representative, WFP country representative, EU head of cooperation, acting head of DFID who also represented the UK Government, head of delegation, ICRC, country director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the chief representative of JICA in Abuja.