Govs And 100 Days Of Motion Without Movement

By Sunday next week, President Muhammadu Buhari and 29 state governors who were inaugurated on May 29 would have spent 100 days in office without knowing. How time flies. And before they know four years would come and go. Thanks to the Nigerian constitution, there is no third term for some of them who are on their second tenure.

As it is traditional of Nigerian leaders, success or failure, good or bad, their first 100 days in office would that day or thereafter be celebrated with congratulatory messages from family members, associates, contractors and sycophants. This set of people will praise the leaders into the high heavens for selfish interests and not because they believe and agree that they have met the expectations of their constituents.

The leaders will follow suit with long speeches on their milestones during the period when indeed they are still struggling to understand the nitty-gritty of their office.

Since President Buhari is not known to celebrating frivolities, the stakes will be low at the federal level considering that the president has just inaugurated his cabinet, but attention will be shifted to the states.

At the state level, both the re-elected and first time governors will attempt to leave no one in doubt that they have made progress in the last 100 days. Some state governors are likely to have state dinners and other functions to mark the day. In some cases the traditional media would have problem coping with goodwill messages to these “visionary” leaders by local government chairmen who have been cowed and intimidated to subjection by state governors, who in the first instance appointed or handpicked them into office. Once the celebration is over, it becomes difficult for media houses to get paid for the adverts placed.

Top state officials would follow suit to save their jobs while hangers-on, political jobbers and hired civil society organisations (CSOs) would have a field day parading the achievements of the governors when in reality it has been 100 days of motion without movement, bickering and blame game, excuses and political plunders and poor service delivery.

Except in Zamfara State where Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle has shown a proper understanding of the intricacies of governance and quickly adjusted to its dynamics, no governor elsewhere can boast of same.

Even though a last-minute entrant into the corridor of power, Governor Matawalle has proved himself to be a leader who had a governance blueprint before he assumed office. This is attested to by the rate he gets things done cheaply and enjoys massive support from the people.

In less than 100 days in office, Matawalle has vigorously pursued his reconciliation agenda to the point of securing the release of hundreds of residents abducted by kidnappers. Besides, he has brought out bandits from the trenches to lay down their arms and surrender same to the authorities.

On the economic sphere, Matawalle also has showed a midas touch. In just 100 days, the governor has made the state the toast of local and foreign investors. Unlike his predecessors, Matawalle retrieved N282.5 million from the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) being excess money recovered from the auction of the state assets.

While the Ruga scheme is still shrouded in mystery and controversy, Matawalle has set aside 300 hectares and approved funds for its take-off to resettle herders and boost economic activities in the state.

And for his foresight and in achieving so much in a short time, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) unveiled a $1billion investment for the state.

It is to his credit that after several years of banditry, killing, abduction, cattle rustling, Zamfara has become the cynosure of all eyes as a state of peace in the entire North West zone. With all these achievements, Matawalle and indeed the people of Zamfara State can celebrate 100 days in office.

The next governor that comes close to Matawalle is Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. Makinde first bold step was the cancellation of the levies imposed on school pupils by the previous administration. This was described as a miscalculated approach by analysts who argued that the state government needs the money to run the education sector.

When factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW) attempted to make Oyo ungovernable for him, Makinde wielded the big stick against the groups through a ban. Anyone who is familiar with the influence of NUTRW on politicians will agree that only a fearless and transparent governor can attempt to ban the union.

Makinde’s most profound step in office was the public declaration of his assets worth N48billion, the highest by any single politician in recent times.

He had said that the decision to make the assets public was in fulfilment of his electoral promise. Rather that praising the governor for doing what his forebears and contemporaries failed to do, his antagonists took him to the cleaner.

The governor has also fared well in the choice of his commissioners. He is one governor that is youth-friendly with some under-40s featuring in the Oyo State Executive Council.

While Matawalle and Makinde soar, some of their counterparts across the states of the federation are unable to form their cabinets almost 100 days in office. Shockingly, among the governors who are still grappling with appointing their commissioners, are on their second time in office.

This set of governors will certainly take the lead in the celebration of 100 days in office. Any governor who is unable to form a cabinet after three months in office has no business coming near the seat of power no matter his good intentions. If they cannot get it right and hit the ground running in 100 days, they cannot do anything in four years. What such governors have done is lack of understanding of their mandate and enormous task at hand. They also have no feeling for the plight of the electorate who wallowing in abject poverty and are desperate for the dividends of democracy.

Such state chief executives have no business in politics and should apologise to the people. If they have conscience, the most appropriate thing to do is to bow out. Leadership is about expediency, focus, people-consciousness instead of self-consciousness. Where on earth except in Nigeria that a governor will be in office for three months without a cabinet? What moral justification can a governor give for such open display and exhibition of ineptitude, lack of capacity and unserious approach to leadership?

Were the state houses of assemblies not appendages of the executive, such governors should by now be shown the red card. Woe to any lawmaker who would attempt to raise such an issue in plenary. If he is not suspended by fellow members, political thugs will attack him or kidnappers and assassins will be sent after him.

This has become Nigeria’s brand of democracy and leadership.

Having found ourselves in this mess, an appeal is made to such rudderless and thoughtless governors to change because democracy is not a one-man show. To run a state for 100 days without a cabinet is unimaginable and unacceptable. There is no software for good governance, if you don’t know it, you can’t give it.

It is suggested that the anti-graft agencies should start in earnest to monitor such governors because the only reason that can be deducted from the act is nothing but the tendency to be corrupt. And any Nigerian celebrating them for their 100 days in office needs a re-examination by a psychiatrist.

For the likes of Matawalle and Makinde, their people can roll out the drums.