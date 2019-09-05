Invasion Of Umahi Abuja Residence As Barbaric, Evil – Ebonyi ALGON 

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON), Ebonyi State has described the attack on Governor David Umahi’s residence by unknown hoodlums as barbaric and evil.

The Association in a release signed by its Chairman Princess Nkechi Inyioku and made available to Leadership said that the invasion is a clear indication that security agencies in Nigeria have been compromised.

Irked by such unwarranted and despicable attack, Princess Inyioku herped on the need for security agencies in Nigeria to close ranks, shun ethnic and tribal sentiments while discharging their fundamental roles of security of lives and property.

She therefore affirmed that such attack is the aftermath of the resolutions of the South East Governors after their expanded stakeholders meeting banning movement of herdsmen by foot across Communities and States in the geopolitical zone.

The South East Governors Forum had identified the movement of herdsmen and their cattles from one Community to another through farmlands as the cause of frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen and issued a communique delivered by Governor Umahi.

It is therefore believed that the communique may not have gone well with some people, hence, the dispatch of Policemen from FCT Command, Abuja who scale through the fence to the house, put off the lights to stop and avoid CCTV cameras functionality, went further to turn the whole house upside down.

The ALGON Chairman who is also the Executive Chairman of Ohaozara LGA where Governor hail from, was deeply infuriated and dissapointed by such dastardly act, regrettably expressed concern on how Nigeria is seriously drifting from her democratic culture to anarchy; a situation where the people are no longer safe and their fundamental rights trampled upon.

As a matter of urgent national importance, she therefore calls on the National Assembly, critical stakeholders, the security agencies to rise up, investigate this matter, condemn to its entirety and ofcourse, bring the attackers to face the wrath of the law.