ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart Suffers Three Spinal Fractures
Popular Hollywood Actor,Kevin Hart has suffered three separate fractures to his spine when he was involved in a car accident at the weekend.
The 40-year-old actor was involved in an accident when his car veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu, California ending up in a gully about 10 feet off the road on Sunday.
The Celebrity had been going through intense pains since undergoing a surgery on his back soon after the incident occurred.
The operation involved fusing the fractures, two of which are in the thoracic section of the spine and the other in the lumbar.
Thankfully the procedure was a success and he is expected to make full recovery as such fractures can often lead to difficulties walking or even partial paralysis of the limbs, sources told TMZ
The ‘Get Hard’ star is expected to spend months undergoing physical rehabilitation so it is likely his busy work schedule, including the five upcoming projects that have been announced, would be affected by his recovery.
Meanwhile,Kevin’s wife, Eniko, has reassured fans that her husband would be”fine”.
She said, “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine.”
Eniko also disclosed that the movie Star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and fully recover.
Kevin was alongside two others at the time of the accident, however the third person did not need any medical treatment while Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining “major back injuries” (NAN)
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers